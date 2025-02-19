Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 2,269 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.03. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

