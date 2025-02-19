BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.71. 7,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 13,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

