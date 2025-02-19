Bfsg LLC Buys 52 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $445.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.35 and its 200 day moving average is $427.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

