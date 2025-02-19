Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of Park-Ohio worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $308,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,403.05. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $112,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,485.88. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

