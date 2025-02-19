Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $35,253,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,791.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,946.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,974.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

