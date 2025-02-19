Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

