Bfsg LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

