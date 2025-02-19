Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

