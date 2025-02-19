Bfsg LLC Sells 31,372 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

