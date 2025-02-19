Bfsg LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 141,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,454,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,457,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

