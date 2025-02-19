BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 2,746,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

