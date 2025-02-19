BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 83,917,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 50,240,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Down 6.5 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.