Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

