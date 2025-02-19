Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

