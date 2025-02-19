Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,035.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $934.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

