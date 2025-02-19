Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.38. The company has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

