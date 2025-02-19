Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 903,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.