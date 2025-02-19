Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.