Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 408 shares.The stock last traded at $1,177.50 and had previously closed at $1,180.22.

Biglari Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $999.59.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

