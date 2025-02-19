bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BIAF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.95.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of bioAffinity Technologies worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.