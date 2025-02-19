bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ BIAF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of bioAffinity Technologies worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
