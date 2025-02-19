BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88. 121,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 145,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUFU. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BitFuFu by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BitFuFu in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

