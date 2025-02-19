BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Increased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

