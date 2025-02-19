BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 116,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 303,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

