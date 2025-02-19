BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $12.82. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 103,127 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
