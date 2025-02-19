BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $12.82. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 103,127 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 981,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 273,835 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

