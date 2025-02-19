Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Blackstone worth $154,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

NYSE:BX opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 94.77%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

