Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $346.52 million for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

BXSL stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.