B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 298.20 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 299.70 ($3.78), with a volume of 3203198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.70 ($3.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.81) to GBX 510 ($6.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 475.00 price target for the company. HSBC set a 640.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.94 ($6.98).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 337.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.45), for a total value of £63,109.34 ($79,613.14). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 12,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($56,925.70). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

