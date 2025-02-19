BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.24 and last traded at C$42.19. Approximately 1,468,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,088,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.07.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.88.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

