BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,089,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BP by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 940,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

