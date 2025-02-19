BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 69.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 4.4 %

BRSP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 125,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.88.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

