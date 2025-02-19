Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:CMG FY2025 Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMG. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$679.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$8.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.73, for a total value of C$214,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,210 shares of company stock worth $3,380,366. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

