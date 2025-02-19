Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:SLF Q1 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.10.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$78.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$64.38 and a 1 year high of C$88.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.72. The firm has a market cap of C$45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

