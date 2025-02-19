Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Posts Earnings Results

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 69.75% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BASC opened at GBX 1,436.40 ($18.12) on Wednesday. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies has a twelve month low of GBX 1,231.01 ($15.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,565 ($19.74). The firm has a market cap of £168.10 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,438.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,391.40.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.