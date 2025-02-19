BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 28,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 34,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.61.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

