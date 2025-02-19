C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 14,422 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 524,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

