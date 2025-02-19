C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $2.40 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 398.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

