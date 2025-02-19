C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $1.10 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $108.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

