C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $2.29 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,922.02. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,695.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

