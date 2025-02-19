C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

