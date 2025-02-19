C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.73 million, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.