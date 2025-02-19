C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,761 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.