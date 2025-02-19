Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $300.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.80. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. This represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

