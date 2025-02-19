Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.650-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.520 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $300.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

