Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

STZ stock opened at $169.11 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

