Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

