Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

CPT stock opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.26. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 972,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

