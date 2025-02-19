Cameco (CCJ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cameco Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.
About Cameco
