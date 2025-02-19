Cameco (CCJ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

