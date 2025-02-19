Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,228.67 ($28.11) and traded as low as GBX 2,165 ($27.31). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,175 ($27.44), with a volume of 1,816 shares.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £789.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,228.67.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

