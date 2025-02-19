Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

