Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

